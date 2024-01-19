Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.61

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.61 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 21,008 shares traded.

Windar Photonics Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.15. The company has a market cap of £28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4,100.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Windar Photonics

In related news, insider Paul Hodges bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,538.24). Company insiders own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

