WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Down 1.2%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 177,507 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

