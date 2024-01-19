Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Down 2%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

