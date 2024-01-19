Wrapped HBAR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $564,171.47 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $564,171.47 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,661,753,100 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,661,753,097.474335 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07404235 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,039,371.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

