Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 1.1%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.72. 63,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 44,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

