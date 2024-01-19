YES WORLD Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $67,459.52 and $34.97 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

