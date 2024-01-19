ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $695,365.60 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

