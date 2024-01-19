Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Shares Up 2.2%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 21,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 31,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zedge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zedge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

