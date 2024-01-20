BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Up 1.1%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 100,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 47,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.75 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 83.85%. Research analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

