Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Trading 1.6% Higher

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.50 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 149.20 ($1.90). 2,137,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,106,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.80 ($1.87).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £815.60 million and a P/E ratio of 932.50.

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £11,052.80 ($14,044.22). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

