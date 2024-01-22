BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $40,075.45 or 1.00067073 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $497.69 million and approximately $561,571.79 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 40,979.29387381 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $557,711.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

