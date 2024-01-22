Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 1,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.