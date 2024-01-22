Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 1,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.
Chorus Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.
Chorus Company Profile
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.