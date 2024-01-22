CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading 1.6% Higher

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.50 ($42.93) and last traded at €39.44 ($42.87). 5,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.82 ($42.20).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

