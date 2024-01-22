Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Continental Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.
About Continental Gold
Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.
