Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. 63,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 38,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

