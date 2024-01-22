Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading Down 0.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €21.48 ($23.35) and last traded at €21.62 ($23.50). 35,725 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.70 ($23.59).

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.47 and its 200-day moving average is €21.67.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

