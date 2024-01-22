Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

