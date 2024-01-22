Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 1,193,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 693,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of £37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

In other news, insider Peter William Nicol bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,412.96). 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

