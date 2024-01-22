ENI (ETR:ENI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.44 ($15.69) and last traded at €14.45 ($15.71). 16,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.61 ($15.88).

ENI Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.93.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

