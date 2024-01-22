First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Trading Down 3.2%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.96. 329,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 734,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

