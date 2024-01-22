Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Shares Down 0%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.45 and last traded at $100.10. Approximately 33,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 38,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDYPY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16,828.33.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
