GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €35.46 ($38.54) and last traded at €35.46 ($38.54). Approximately 331,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.87 ($38.99).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.43.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

