Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €11.10 ($12.07) and last traded at €11.10 ($12.07). 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.00 ($11.96).

Grammer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

