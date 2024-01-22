H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Shares Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

