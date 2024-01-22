Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €58.98 ($64.11) and last traded at €58.16 ($63.22). 231,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.82 ($62.85).

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

