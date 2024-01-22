Kava Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.15 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $802.24 million and $67.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,779 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

