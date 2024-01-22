Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $23.17 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and approximately $719,516.99 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002683 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

