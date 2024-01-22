MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.45 ($5.92) and last traded at €5.43 ($5.90). Approximately 44,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.33 ($5.79).

MLP Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a current ratio of 174.11.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

