NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Stock Up 3.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Company Profile
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY)
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.