Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 3,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

