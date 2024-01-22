Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 11% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $49.63 million and $4.64 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002683 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.