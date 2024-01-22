Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 625 ($7.94). Approximately 57,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 133,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($7.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWI

Renewi Price Performance

About Renewi

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 619.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,329.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.