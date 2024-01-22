Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 625 ($7.94). Approximately 57,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 133,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($7.98).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
