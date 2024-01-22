Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 3 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.97), for a total transaction of £162.84 ($206.91).

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 91 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,288 ($67.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,884,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,582.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,229.29. The company has a market capitalization of £66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($81.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.80) to GBX 4,800 ($60.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,140 ($78.02).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

