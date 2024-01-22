TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Michael Urban Sells 5,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $521,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00.
TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 496,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $110.94.
TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
