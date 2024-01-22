Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 47,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 32,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

