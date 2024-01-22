Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.27 and last traded at C$7.75. 7,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.
