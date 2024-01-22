WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.43 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $34.43 million and $155,167.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00170456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015228 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

