Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $238.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00035087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002494 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

