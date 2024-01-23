Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.98. 16,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 16,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

