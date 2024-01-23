Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.55 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $46.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00074985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,208,432 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

