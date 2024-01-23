Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading Down 0.4%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.11 ($2.29) and last traded at €2.13 ($2.31). 2,694,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.14 ($2.32).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

