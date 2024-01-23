Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Down 3.2%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.