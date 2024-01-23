CEEK VR Market Capitalization Hits $37.95 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $37.95 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

