Cheelee Price Reaches $14.64 on Major Exchanges (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $283.19 million and $5.86 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be bought for about $14.64 or 0.00036929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cheelee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 15.0858467 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,127,524.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.