Compound Market Capitalization Hits $418.12 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $418.12 million and $47.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $51.81 or 0.00130382 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035045 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002492 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,520 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,440.27526603 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.13534911 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $42,600,636.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

