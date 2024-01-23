Concordium Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Concordium has a market cap of $50.88 million and approximately $440,517.90 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Concordium has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,812,880,323 coins and its circulating supply is 9,100,532,954 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

