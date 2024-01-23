Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 19.8%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) was down 19.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Down 19.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
