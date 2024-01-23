Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.29). Approximately 7,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.19).
Crimson Tide Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,384.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.74.
Crimson Tide Company Profile
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
