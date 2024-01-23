Ergo Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.57 million and approximately $336,128.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00164236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00584395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00377714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00177532 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,905,022 coins and its circulating supply is 72,905,652 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

