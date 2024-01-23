Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Up 1.9%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

